Rijo, Strider Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week

August 9, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau are excited to announce that infielder Wendell Rijo and starting pitcher Spencer Strider have been named Farm Bureau Pitcher and Player of the Week.

Rijo, 25, hit .300 (6-for-20) this past week in Birmingham, leading the club in runs (6), home runs (2), total bases (12), and OPS (.964). This is Rijo's team-best fourth Player of the Week nod. The Domincan Republic native reached base safely nine times over five games in Birmingham with four RBI, .364 OBP, and one stolen bases. On the season, Rijo has been the "glue guy" on the club batting .245 with 12 home runs, 10 doubles, 28 RBI, 38 runs scored, 30 walks, seven stolen bases, and .782 OPS.

The Atlanta Braves selected Rijo in the minor league phase of the 2019 Rule 5 draft from the New York Yankees.

Strider, 22, matched a career high with 12 strikeouts over 6.1 shutout innings during an M-Braves' 12-0 win last Friday in Birmingham. The Knoxville, TN gave up just four hits, and surrendered only one walk.

Strider ranks 10th in minor league baseball with 110 strikeouts (15.39 SO/9), to only 29 walks, in 15 starts and 64.1 innings with Augusta, Rome, and Mississippi during his first profesional season.

The Atlanta Braves drafted Strider in the fourth round of the 2020 draft out of Clemson University.

After an 8-4 road trip, the M-Braves return to Trustmark Park on Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers. RHP Freddy Tarnok (1-0, 1.65) will start for Mississippi, against RHP Jesus Castillo (3-6, 5.37) for Biloxi. The first pitch on Tuesday night is at 6:35 pm, with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com, and MiLB.TV.

Tuesday's Promotions:

Bark in the Park: The M-Braves host Bark in the Park, presented by Hollywood Feed! Dogs are welcome to take in the M-Braves game (humans must pay, dogs get in free). Waiver - All dogs are required to have a waiver signed by their owners before entering.

Craft Beer Specials: Enjoy Craft Beer Specials from local breweries each Tuesday in the Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio.

Strike Out Hunger Night: Fans who bring a canned food item to the Mississippi Food Network table outside the Trustmark Park Box Office will receive a voucher for one $3 Field Level ticket!

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from August 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.