Barons Swept by Trash Pandas on Opening Weekend

April 10, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release







The Barons dropped the third and final game of the opening series to the Trash Pandas 4-1. That completes the opening series sweep.

Once again, the Barons struck first. Xavier Fernandez hit into a fielder's choice to bring in Yoelqui Cespedes in the second inning. That was the lone blemish for Chase Silseth. The right handed starter for Rocket City threw four innings, allowed four hits, and struck out six.

Birmingham got another strong start, this time from Jason Bilous. He went four innings, and only allowed one earned run while striking out three.

As soon as Bilous left, Rocket City left fielder Aaron Whitefield took over. The Aussie hit a 450 foot blast to left field in the fifth inning, and then another for insurance in the ninth. He finished the series 4-10 with three RBI's.

On the offensive side for the Barons, the only extra base hit came from Yoelqui Cespedes in the fifth inning. That makes it his second consecutive multi-hit game. Cespedes is four for his last seven with two RBI's in the past two games.

Birmingham is back in action on Tuesday in Chattanooga with a 6:15 CT start time.

