Smokies Fall 9-5 to Lookouts in Series Finale

SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies (2-1) dropped their first game of the season to the Chattanooga Lookouts (1-2), 9-5, in the Sunday finale of a three-game series at Smokies Stadium.

Nelson Maldonado stole the show and finished 3-for-4 with two home runs, the first two long balls of the Smokies' season.

The Lookouts scored two early runs in the opening frame, their first of the season. However, the Smokies stormed back and took the lead back with a four-run bottom of the first.

After RBI doubles from Bryce Ball and Chase Strumpf scored two runs, Maldonado launched an opposite-field, two-run homer to put Tennessee on top 4-2. Maldonado added a solo shot in the fifth with a no-doubter to left.

Smokies starter Riley Thompson settled nicely after giving up two runs in the first, and put together back-to-back three-up, three-down innings. He finished the day with five strikeouts, and only two hits allowed in three innings pitched.

The Lookouts' pitching staff was able to corral the Smokies after the first inning only allowing one more run and striking out 15 while their bats came alive.

The Lookouts scored seven unanswered runs in the final five innings and never looked back. Shortstop Matt McLain had a stellar outing for the Lookouts scoring twice on a 2-for-5 day.

The Smokies travel to Montgomery this week to take on the Biscuits in a six-game series and return home on Tuesday April 19th to take on the Rocket City Trash Pandas in a six-game series. Fans can hear all Smokies games by going to mill.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

Tuesday April 19th is Taco Tuesday as well as Healthcare Appreciation night at Smokies stadium sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee.

