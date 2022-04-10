Smokies Combine for One-Hitter, Blank Lookouts 2-0 and Clinch Series Win

April 10, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies (2-0) blanked the Chattanooga Lookouts (0-2), 3-0, for the second-consecutive night, as four pitchers combined for a one-hit shutout Saturday at Smokies Stadium.

Right-hander Ryan Jensen made his first start of the season for the Smokies and delivered four innings of shutout ball, allowing Chattanooga's lone hit of the night while striking out four.

Left-handed reliever Brandon Leibrandt (1-0) earned the win out of the bullpen with two scoreless frames. From there, Blake Whitney and Scott Kobos kept the Lookouts off the board as the Smokies won for the second time in 2022. As a staff, the Smokies struck out 12 batters, a night after striking out 14 on Opening Night.

Tennessee struck early, scoring in the first inning for the second night in a row. Center fielder Nelson Velazquez drove in a run with an RBI single to open the scoring. The Smokies tacked on insurance in the six and the eighth innings, on a Nelson Maldonado double and a Harrison Wenson single, respectively.

The Smokies and Lookouts will play the third and final game of the season-opening series Sunday afternoon at Smokies Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET when the Smokies send Riley Thompson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound against Chattanooga's Brandon Williamson (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Fans can hear all Smokies games by going to https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

Sunday is the third-annual Touch-A-Truck Event and also Family Funday Sunday at Smokies Stadium, presented by Waste Connections and YMCA of East Tennessee. For tickets, fans can call the box office at (865) 286-2300 or visit smokiesbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.