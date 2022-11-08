Barons' Stars Make Their MLB Debut in 2022

November 8, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release







RHP Davis Martin and SS Lenyn Sosa both made their MLB debut with the Chicago White Sox during the 2022 season.

Martin was electric in his short time with the Barons. He maintained a 3.00 ERA and dealt 33 strikeouts across five games with Birmingham.

The RHP went on to appear in 14 contests for Chicago, posting a 4.83 ERA while striking out 48 batters.

Sosa, recently named a 2022 Double-A Southern League All-Star, lit up Birmingham with .331/.384/.549 splits and a .933 OPS. Lenyn boasted an impressive .986 fielding percentage across 35 starts at shortstop for the Barons.

The infielder appeared in 11 games for the White Sox. Sosa scored three runs, hit one HR, and achieved splits of .114/.139/.229 with a OPS of .368.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from November 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.