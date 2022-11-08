Blue Wahoos Announce 2023 Game Times

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced game times for the 2023 Minor League season at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Tuesday. Pensacola's title-defense season will bring back popular standard games times from previous years including 6:35 PM first pitches on Monday through Friday, 6:05 PM first pitches on Saturdays, and 4:05 PM game starts on Sundays.

"We can't wait to get back on the field on Opening Day 2023 on April 7 and continue building on 10 great seasons in downtown Pensacola," team president Jonathan Griffith said. "Thanks to the feedback from numerous fans, we're excited to announce our game times for next season as we look to keep the Southern League Championship in Pensacola."

A few notable exceptions are scheduled for the 2023 season. On Wednesday, April 19 and Wednesday, May 3, the Blue Wahoos will play at 11:00 AM in a pair of Education Day games. On both dates, the team will host students from across the Panhandle for a fun day of learning including the game and educational activities throughout the ballpark.

Prior to each education day, the Blue Wahoos will play at 6:05 PM on Tuesday, April 18 and Tuesday, May 2 in accordance with Major and Minor League Baseball rules.

For just the fourth time in team history, the Blue Wahoos will play at home on the Fourth of July and the game will feature a special 4:05 PM start time, allowing fans to enjoy the game before attending downtown fireworks shows and festivities.

Season Memberships for the 2023 season are available now at BlueWahoos.com, the stadium box office, and by phone at (850) 934-8444. Mini Plans for the upcoming season will be available to fans starting December 1. Daily Promotions and the team's theme night schedule will be released at a later date.

