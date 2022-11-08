Jared Shuster Selected to Southern League Postseason All-Star Team

November 8, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the league awards and All-Star teams for the three leagues that make up the Double-A classification. In a vote of league managers, Mississippi Braves pitcher Jared Shuster was selected as the Southern League's top Left-Handed Starting Pitcher for 2022.

Shuster, 24, posted a 2.78 ERA in 17 starts for Mississippi, which ranked second in the Southern League at the time of his promotion to Triple-A Gwinnett on July 26. The New Bedford, MA native was among the league leaders in ERA (2nd, 2.78), strikeouts (106, 2nd), opponent's batting average (.198, 2nd), WHIP (0.96, 2nd), and innings (90.2, 2nd) at the time of his promotion.

"It's been really cool to see the overall growth of (Shuster) from being drafted to where he is now and how he's performed and gotten better day by day," said Mississippi Braves pitching coach Bo Henning. "He's transformed himself into a pro, and his daily routines/prep showcase his mental and physical development as one of the Atlanta Braves top pitching prospects."

Shuster pitched in the Major League Baseball™ Futures Game at Dodger Stadium on July 16 before the MLB All-Star break. On April 16, Shuster broke the Southern League record with eight consecutive strikeouts in a five-inning complete game shutout in a rain-shortened win at Biloxi.

Atlanta drafted Shuster in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2020 MLB Draft. He was originally promoted to the Mississippi on September 1, 2021, and was a part of the Southern League Championship squad.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from November 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.