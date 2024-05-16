Barons Get 6-0 Win and Improve to 14-3 at Region Field

The Birmingham Barons improved to 14-3 at Region Field with a 6-0 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts before a crowd of 4,656 tonight. The Barons' pitching dominated, and they got their fifth shutout of the season.

In the bottom of the third inning, centerfielder Jacob Burke lined a sharp single to right field, stole second, and scored on a Terrell Tatum double off the right field wall. With the run, the Barons took an early 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Wilfred Veras singled home Brooks Baldwin. With the run, the Barons led 2-0.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Alsander Womack hits a solo home run to left field. It is his first home run of the season. With the run, the Barons extend their lead to 3-0. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Tatum scored on a wild pitch on a headfirst slide at home plate. Edgar Quero grounded out to first base, scoring Duke Ellis. With the two runs, the Barons led 5-0.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Tim Elko doubled to left, was wild pitched to third base, and scored on a wild pitch. With the run, the Barons led 6-0.

Starting pitcher Mason Adams (2-3, 2.52) gets his second win of the season. Anthony Hoopi-Tuionetoa, Caleb Freeman, and Andrew Dalquest closed out the game.

Elko and Jacob Burke had two hits in the win. Burke had his eighth stolen bases of the season. With the win, the Barons improve to 22-13. The Barons will send LHP Ky Bush (2-2, 2.20) and face off against Cincinnati Reds #1 prospect RHP Rhett Lowder (0-1, 5.40) on Friday night.

