Bellozo Brilliant in 4-1 Blue Wahoos' Win Over Biscuits

May 16, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery, Ala. - Valente Bellozo turned in a career-high 7.0 innings as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos reclaimed sole possession of first place with a 4-1 win over the Montgomery Biscuits on Thursday night.

Bellozo (W, 2-2) struck out eight batters and allowed only two hits, pitching into the seventh inning for the first time in his professional career and delivering his second quality start in a row.

The Pensacola offense was carried by the long ball, as Harrison Spohn opened the scoring with a solo homer in the third against Biscuits starter Logan Workman (L, 0-2) and Joe Mack added insurance with a two-run homer in the ninth. Left fielder Paul McIntosh also had a good night at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a triple.

Bellozo needed only 75 pitches to cruise through seven innings, exemplified by a rare three-pitch sixth inning. He did allow a run in the seventh on a Carson Williams double and a Tanner Murray sacrifice fly, but center fielder Jakob Marsee tracked down a pair of deep flyouts to preserve the Pensacola lead.

After Matt Pushard registered a scoreless eighth, Austin Roberts (S, 7) picked up the save in the ninth. The game ended on a lineout to McIntosh in left field that turned into a double play when Williams was doubled off first base.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series in Montgomery on Friday night. First pitch from Riverwalk Stadium is scheduled for 6:35, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:30 on BlueWahoos.com/radio and the MiLB app. Montgomery's video broadcast is also available on Bally Live or with a subscription to MLB At Bat.

