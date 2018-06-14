Barons Finish First Half at Home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Barons will be back home for their final home series of the first half, a five game homestand from June 13 through June 17 against the Chattanooga Lookouts, Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. It will be an exciting five days in the Magic City, featuring Wet Nose Wednesday, a vintage poster giveaway, and Father's Day Catch with Dad.

Wednesday, June 13 - Barons vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. at Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

- Wet Nose Wednesday: Bring your dogs out to the park for a night of baseball. Dogs get in free with paid owner, resented by Greater Birmingham Humane Society. For a special price of $15, you can receive an upgraded ticket and a special dog bandana.

- Broadcast: Today's game will be broadcast live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WERC 960 AM.

Thursday, June 14 - Barons vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. at Regions Field gates will open at 6 p.m.

- Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy $2 beer, wine, and soft drinks, courtesy of Miller Lite, Woodbridge Wines, & Buffalo Wild Wings.

- Broadcast: Tonight's game will be broadcast live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WERC 960 AM.

Friday, June 15 - Barons vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. at Regions Field gates will open at 6 p.m.

- Friday Night Fireworks: After the game, fireworks will light up the Birmingham sky, presented by Coca-Cola, Birmingham Airport Authority, and Alabama Power.

- Salute to First Responders & Public Service Careers: Tonight we pay tribute to the men and women who serve our community every day. First responders can also receive $2 off regular ticket prices at the ticket windows with a badge, presented by Jobs Quest.

- Broadcast: Tonight's game will be broadcast live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WERC 960 AM.

Saturday, June 16 - Barons vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

- Game Time: First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. at Regions Field gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

- Los Barons Night: Tonight we honor the Hispanic heritage within our community by wearing one-of-a-kind jerseys for the game, presented by HICA. The game-used, autographed jerseys will be available for auction online.

-Vintage Steel Birmingham Poster: The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a vintage steel poster, presented by Coca-Cola.

- Broadcast: Tonight's game will be broadcast live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WERC 960 AM.

Sunday, June 17 - Barons vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

- Game Time: First pitch is at 3:00 p.m. at Regions Field gates will open at 12:45 p.m.

- Father's Day Catch with Dad: Play catch with Dad in the outfield from 1-2 p.m. Be sure to bring your own glove.

- Broadcast: Tonight's game will be broadcast live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WERC 960 AM.

