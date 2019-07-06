Barnstormers, York Rained Out

Saturday night's scheduled game between the York Revolution and Lancaster Barnstormers at Clippper Magazine Stadium was postponed due to persistent rains that began to fall after 7:00.

The two clubs had started the game, and Lancaster was leading, 3-1, after one and a half innings when the umpires summoned the grounds crew to cover the field. The game was called shortly after 8:30.

Under Atlantic League rules, the game will start from scratch as part of a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon, July 7, at 1:15 PM. Both games will be seven innings. Lancaster will send left-hander John Anderson (5-4) and right-hander Alejandro Chacin (1-0) to the mound. Southpaw Ian Thomas (1-0) will open game one for York. The Revolution has not committed to a starter in the nightcap.

Fans may tune into the entire doubleheader on the Barnstormers' YouTube Channel, beginning at 1:15. The first game, at minimum, will be carried on Blue Ridge 11 as well.

NOTES: The rainout was the first at home for the Barnstormers in 2019 and the fifth for the club overall...The Freedom Division race remains in limbo as Sugar Land's game at New Britain was also rained out, leaving the Skeeters with a magic number of one over York.

