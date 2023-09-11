Barnstormers Win Suspended Game, Head Home

After a frustrating weekend in York, the Lancaster Barnstormers put every facet of the game together on Monday evening.

Lancaster exploded for six runs in the top of the seventh in the completion of a suspended game to defeat the York Revolution, 10-2, in the finale of a three-game series at WellSpan Park.

The win, combined with Southern Maryland's 14-1 loss to High Point earlier in the day, gives Lancaster a 1 1/2 game lead and the tiebreaker over Southern Maryland while York is 2 1/2 back and in charge with the tiebreaker with Lancaster. Lancaster's magic number stands at five with both clubs and four with the Long Island Ducks, the 'Stormers' next opponent.

With the score tied, 2-2, Melvin Mercedes led off the seventh with a walk from Jhon Vargas (0-1). A wild pitch sent Mercedes to second, and Yeison Coca picked up another walk. Andretty Cordero singled to left to stake Lancaster to a 3-2 edge. Vargas got Wilson Garcia to pop out for the first out of the inning then gave way to fellow right-hander Ben Dum. Ariel Sandoval greeted Dum with a three-run homer, extending the lead to four. Trayvon Robinson picked up a walk and moved to third on a single by Chris Proctor. With Proctor on the move, Jack Conley lined a single to the left center field gap, scoring both.

Lancaster would tack on two more runs in the eighth.

York had grabbed a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Richard Urena on Sunday afternoon before a heavy cloudburst broke loose on WellSpan Park, forcing the suspension of the game. Starters Jared Lakind and J.T. Hintzen returned to the mound on Monday evening, and the score remained, 1-0, until Cordero stroked a two-run single to left in the top of the fifth. York knotted the score on Alejandro Rivero's RBI single off eventual winner Garrett Granitz (2-1) in the bottom of the sixth.

The Barnstormers will entertain the Ducks on Tuesday evening at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Brent Teller (10-6) is on the hill for the Barnstormers and will match up against right-hander Augie Voight (0-0). Fans may tune into FloBaseball at 6:25.

NOTES: Cordero now has 111 RBI on the season...Thirty-eight of them have tied the game or put Lancaster into the lead...He trails York's Drew Mendoza, .348 to .343 in the batting race...Sandoval's homer was just his second since July 13...Proctor had his fifth multi-hit game in the last seven starts...York won the War of the Roses, 13-8.

