Barnstormers to Host Ticket On-Sale Party on February 24 at 10AM

Lancaster, PA - The Champs are BACK! Special one-day-only deals along with single game tickets will go on sale February 24th to the general public. This will be the first opportunity for fans to get their 2023 Opening Day tickets for May 2nd as we honor the 2022 Atlantic League Championship team with a very special championship ring ceremony!

We will celebrate the near return of baseball at the Two Dudes Box Office starting at 10am. Fans can take their picture with Cylo and the Atlantic League Championship trophy while enjoying coffee, and donuts. And of course, it's our BIGGEST one-day SALE of the Year!

These Deals will be on sale IN PERSON ONLY at Clipper Magazine Stadium on Fri. February 24th beginning at 10AM:

- 20 Undated Field Box Seat Tickets for ONLY $23 Offer Good from 10AM - 10:23AM Only (Tickets good for 2023 May and June home games)

- 3 Field Box Seat Tickets to any Opening Week Game for only $19!

These deals will be on sale in-person and online Fri. February 24th - Mon. February 27th: (Two Dudes Box Office open for in-person sales on Fri. Feb. 24th & Mon. Feb. 27th 10AM-5PM)

- 5 for $75 ... On Sale for $70! 5 Undated Ticket Vouchers for the Game(s) of your Choice $10 Barnstormers Giftcard for Food, Beverage or Merchandise

- 10 for $125 ... On Sale for $100! 10 Undated Field Box Seat Ticket Vouchers for the Game(s) of your Choice

- Storm Force Kids Club Membership presented by Commonwealth Charter Academy (Kids 12 & Under) $35 ... On Sale for $30! Youth Ticket for Every Sunday Home Game Special Membership T-Shirt

Member-Only Events & More!

- Barkstormers Pet Membership (For Dogs!) $96 ... On Sale for $80! 12 Undated Tickets to be used with your Dog to attend any Wednesday home game(s), your dog will be featured on the Barkstormers roster and more!

- Silver Stormers Membership presented by A&E Audiology (Fans 55 & Older) $55 ... On Sale for $50! Ticket to attend every Tuesday night home Game Special Membership T-Shirt Member-Only Events & More!

- Special Corporate Advertising & Ticket Deal Only $125! 10 Tickets for the game of your choice Concourse Table at the Game Logo on Videoboard during the Game 2 PA Announcements during the game

- Select Styles of Barnstormers Hats will be on Sale for Only $10!

"We can't wait to welcome Barnstormers Nation back to the ballpark for our home opener on Tuesday May 2nd where we will be able to celebrate our Championship as a community! Our Ticket On-Sale Party is the official kick-off to our season and our 2023 campaign to go back-to- back," said general manager Mike Reynolds. "We can't wait to see our fans back at the Two Dudes Box Office getting their tickets to get the first look at the 2023 squad!"

