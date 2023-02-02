Mike Guilfoyle Named to ALPB Silver Anniversary Team

(New York) - Mike Guilfoyle, a lefthanded reliever for the Bridgeport Bluefish from 1998 to 2003, was named to the Atlantic League Silver Anniversary team on Thursday. He is the first of 25 Atlantic League players who will be named to the 25-member team.

The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023 and each of its ten Member Clubs selected an elite group of former players to comprise the official ALPB Silver Anniversary team. A total of 25 players were selected to commemorate the league's first quarter century. The original list of 162 nominees was comprised of former Players of the Year, Pitchers of the Year, League Championship MVPs, All-Stars and record holders. The final result was a list of the 25 most talented players to ever grace an Atlantic League ballpark.

Guilfoyle attended St. Peter's University in Jersey City, N.J. and was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 19th round of the 1990 MLB Draft. He progressed through the Tigers' farm system and pitched at Class AAA Toledo in 1996. Guilfoyle signed with the Bridgeport Bluefish in 1998 and spent six years in the Atlantic League, helping Bridgeport to the 1999 ALPB Championship.

During his career in the ALPB, Guilfoyle led the league in saves three times including a career-best 40 saves in 2003. His 122 career saves is the third-most by an ALPB pitcher and more than any other ALPB lefthander. In his six seasons in the Atlantic League, Guilfoyle made 296 appearances, posted a 22-19 record with a 3.07 ERA and struck out 318 hitters in 325.1 innings pitched. He was named to three Atlantic League All-Star games and was a postseason All-Star in 2003. He was the ALPB Pitcher of the Month in August, 2003 as he posted 13 saves in 15 appearances that month.

Mike and his family reside in Fairfield, Conn. where he is a member of the Fairfield Police Department and the recipient of multiple awards.

Over the course of the next 12 weeks, the 25th Anniversary Team will be revealed one at a time on the ALPB website and social media channels as well as the same platforms of each Atlantic League club. Please visit each week to see which fan favorite players made the Silver Anniversary roster.

