Barnstormers Sign Standout Receiver

October 18, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed wide receiver Khaleb Hood to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Hood (5-11, 180, Georgia Southern) joins Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie Indoor Football League (IFL) season. Collegiately, Hood spent five years at Georgia Southern University. In 64 games with the Eagles, Hood racked up 2,692 yards for 252 receptions and ten touchdowns while rushing 25 times for 162 yards and one touchdown.

Making his mark in Georgia Southern history, Hood holds four (4) school records including career receiving yards, career receptions, career 100-yards receiving games with six, single season receptions with 101, and single season receiving yards with 948. Hood also completed his collegiate career with a long list of All-Sun Belt Conference accolades including Third Team Phil Steele, Third Team Pro Football Focus, Honorable Mention Pro Football Focus, All-Sun Belt Conference Honorable Mention, Honorable Mention Pro Football Network, Two-time Second Team Phil Steele, Two-time All-Sun Belt Conference Second Team, Honorable Mention College Football Network, and Second Team College Football Network.

Following his collegiate career, Hood earned an opportunity to attend NFL Mini Camp with the New York Giants in 2024 and gained the attention of the Hamilton Tiger Cats of the CFL.

"Khaleb is an absolute stud of a wide receiver coming here to Iowa this spring," said Coach Mogensen. "He broke nearly every receiving record at Georiga Southern, had a taste of both the NFL and CFL this past spring, and is eager to get a shot to show what he can do professionally. He is a dynamic athlete who is a threat to go the distance anytime he touches the ball. He will add in with the other pieces we have offensively and should make us one of the premiere passing offenses in the IFL in 2025."

Hood will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

