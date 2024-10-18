Arizona Rattlers Announce Open Tryout

October 18, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Arizona Rattlers are holding an open tryout on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at Pioneer Community Park in Peoria, Arizona. This is a chance for talented athletes to showcase their abilities and potentially join the 2024 National Champions of the Indoor Football League (IFL).

Tryout Details:

Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Location: Pioneer Community Park, 8755 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ 85345

Registration Time: 8:00 a.m.

Tryout Start Time: 9:00 a.m.

Cost: $80 (cash or money order only, no personal checks)

What to Bring:

Participants must bring their own cleats, shorts, and any personal accessories they may need. The tryout is non-contact, so pads and helmets are not required. Please note that locker room facilities will not be available, but restrooms will be accessible on-site. Athletes should arrive dressed and ready to compete.

This open tryout provides a unique opportunity to perform in front of the Arizona Rattlers coaching staff and possibly earn a spot on the 2025 roster.

Register now at https://bit.ly/40bEcr8.

