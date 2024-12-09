Barnstormers Sign Explosive Defensive Lineman

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed defensive lineman Ben Brewton to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Brewton (6-4, 240, UT-Chattanooga) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie Indoor Football League (IFL) season. Brewton spent his collegiate career at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga where he appeared on the roster for six seasons. During his time with the Mocs, Brewton saw the field in 49 games where he collected 101 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 21 sacks, and five forced fumbles. Brewton also racked up numerous accolades including two-time First Team All-SoCon and Second Team All-SoCon honors.

"Ben comes to us after an incredibly successful career at UT-Chattanooga, earning first team All-Conference awards during his last three seasons and finishing in the top ten in sacks in the school's history," said Coach Mogensen. "He is an explosive edge player with the ability to set against the run and put pressure on the quarterback, there is nothing better to help us cover guys than to have continued pressure on the quarterback."

Brewton will join the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

