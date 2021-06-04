Barnstormers Sign Ex-Twin Moya

June 4, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







The Lancaster Barnstormers have signed left-handed pitcher Gabriel Moya, a former Minnesota Twin, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

Moya becomes the third former Major Leaguer on the current Lancaster squad, joining outfielders Caleb Gindl and Trayvon Robinson.

The 26 year-old Venezuela native appeared in 42 games for the Twins in 2017 and 2018. He was 3-1 with a 4.64 ERA and recorded one save. He worked 42.2 innings, allowing 40 hits and walking 15 while striking out 36.

His minor league record is stellar. Over eight seasons, Moya has compiled a 25-14 record over 233 appearances while posting a 2.87 career minor league ERA in eight seasons. He has allowed only 296 hits and 107 walks in 351 innings while fanning a whopping 441 batters. During the 2017 season, he dominated the Southern League, splitting time between Jackson (Diamondbacks) and Chattanooga (Twins). Over 47 appearances, he was 6-1 with 24 saves and a 0.77 ERA.

"We needed a lefty or two in our pen," said Peeples. "Moya has a very good track record and good career numbers. He fits our need."

In addition to the signing of Moya, right-hander Brooks Hall has been reactivated by the Barnstormers to start the home opener against the York Revolution on Friday night.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.