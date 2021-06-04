Revs Dismantle Barnstormers for 900th Victory

(Lancaster, PA): The York Revolution dismantled the Lancaster Barnstormers, 18-2 on Friday night in front of 5,188 fans on hand at Clipper Magazine Stadium for the Barnstormers home opener, reaching milestone victory #900 in franchise history. The win is the second straight for the Revs, both in decidedly one-sided fashion following a 20-5 thrashing of Gastonia the night before. York moves within a game of first place in the North Division and will go for a series victory on Saturday night.

After setting a club record for walks in a nine-inning game with 13 the night before, the Revs set a new mark for walks in any contest with 17 on Friday night. Coupled with 12 hits, the Revs enjoyed their most runs in a two-game stretch (38) since combining for 40 runs in two games, September 10-11, 2010 vs. Lancaster.

Melky Mesa led the way with five RBI and two-hole hitter Edwin Figuera went 4-for-4 with a triple, four runs scored, two RBI, a pair of walks and a hit by pitch, reaching base safely all seven times.

York did not waste time getting their offense going in the top of the first. Figuera collected a base hit to right field and Mesa worked a walk to set the stage for a three-run home run from Nellie Rodriguez to right center field for an instant 3-0 lead.

The Revs plated four more runs in the fourth. York loaded the bases on singles from Tyler Hill and Darian Sandford preceding a walk issued to Figuera. Mesa smacked a single to center to score Hill and Sandford. Rodriguez worked the second walk of the frame to reload the bases. Lancaster reliever Garrett Granitz issued back-to-back bases loaded walks for two more York runs and a 7-0 lead after four innings.

In the fifth, Figuera earned his third hit of the night with a base hit to right that scored Sandford who reached on an error and stole second for his league-leading seventh stolen base.

Lancaster broke the shutout bid with a two-run fifth inning. After three consecutive base hits, Trayvon Robinson batted in one with a pinch-hit single to shallow left field. Anderson De La Rosa followed with his own RBI single to make it 8-2 after five.

York took advantage of massive walk issues from Lancaster's pitching staff in the sixth. Five Revs runs were scored on just one hit, a two-run single from Mesa to left field, as three bases-loaded walks brought in the remaining three runs for a 13-2 York lead.

York scored five more times across the final three innings. In the seventh, it was a Hill hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded for his second RBI of the night. Three runs came home in the eighth on a Carlos Franco single, a fielder's choice hit into by Rashad Crawford, and a sacrifice fly from Andrew Dundon. In the ninth, it was a Figuera triple to right-center setting up a Mesa RBI grounder for the final tally.

Revs starter Duke von Schamann (1-1) earned the win allowing just two runs on seven hits, six walks, and three strikeouts in five innings of work.

Lancaster's Dominic DiSabatino (0-1) suffered the loss with six runs charged on five hits, four walks, and five punch outs in 3.2 innings.

Notes: The 900th win in franchise history comes on the four-year anniversary of manager Mark Mason's 300th win which also occurred at Lancaster. With Friday's win, Mason is now just three wins shy of his 500th. The Revs are just two victories away from 400 all-time on the road (also three short of #500 all-time at PeoplesBank Park). York's bullpen twirled four scoreless frames as Edward Paredes, Alberto Rodriguez, Isaac Sanchez (York debut), and Jim Fuller teamed up to close it out. After a four hour, one-minute game the night before, Friday's contest lasted 3:59 and featured 409 pitches (250 by Lancaster). Barnstormers starting right fielder Blake Gailen entered to pitch twice, and starting third baseman Blake Allemand was also called upon to pitch. Sandford's steal was the 208th of his Atlantic League career, two shy of matching Chris Walker for fourth all-time and four shy of matching Dwight Maness for third. Figuera scored four times one night after Franco did the same; the four runs are one shy of a team single-game record. Rodriguez has hit safely in all eight games to begin the season, tied for the league's longest hitting streak.

Up Next: York lefty Austin Nicely (0-1, 7.71) will face Lancaster righty Danny Taggart (0-1, 20.25) in Saturday's contest at 6:30 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and the WOYK YouTube channel beginning at 6:10 p.m. with Darrell Henry and Ray Jensen on the call.

