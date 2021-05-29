Barnstormers Scrape By

Plenty of numbers were less than pretty for the Lancaster Barnstormers on Saturday evening, but the one that looks downright attractive is a 3-0 record.

Blake Allemand launched a tiebreaking home run in the top of the sixth inning, and the Barnstormers survived three late inning scares to edge the Gastonia Honey Hunters, 6-5, at CaroMont Health Park for the third straight win.

Allemand's homer to right came off Kaleb Earls with one out in the sixth, one inning after the Barnstormers put together a three-run rally to tie the game. Trayvon Robinson got one home with a scratch single in front of home plate, and the red hot Melvin Mercedes singled to left with the bases loaded to level the score.

Mercedes added a sacrifice fly in the seventh for a 6-4 lead.

Lancaster's thin pitching staff was able to hang on. Starter Andro Cutura (1-0) lasted five innings despite allowing five hits and six walks. Junior Rincon picked up the next two frames, issuing two walks in the seventh and allowing a run to score when he made a wild pickoff throw to first, giving Jason Rogers a chance to jog home from third.

Yoel Espinal got through a pair of walks in the eighth inning, but the scares were not over. Gastonia loaded the bases against Scott Shuman with one out in the ninth. The right-hander walked pinch hitter Adrian Gomez, allowed a single to center by Josh Sale, and sent the runners to second and third on a wild pitch. Manager Ross Peeples opted to put Will Johnson aboard with an intentional walk. Shuman settled down, striking out Jordan Howard looking and getting Ermindo Escobar on a chopper to first base for the final out and his second save.

The opening series of the 2021 season concludes on Sunday at 4:50. The Barnstormers will send RHP Brooks Hall to the mound against lefty Chris Lee of the Honey Hunters. The game will be live on the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, beginning at 4:45.

NOTES: The two teams have combined for 40 walks in the first three games of the series...Sixty-four have struck out...Mercedes is 6-for-10 with six RBI in the first three games...LeDarious Clark made a huge defensive play in the seventh with a diving catch on a sinking liner by Sale with two runners aboard...Clubs were a combined 4-for-32 with runners in scoring position on Saturday...Games have averaged 3:36 in the series...There was a span of 55 pitches without the ball in play from the last out of the Lancaster second to the final out of the 'Stormers third...The span featured five walks, five strikeouts and a hit batter...All four homers in the series belong to Lancaster.

