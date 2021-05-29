Rockers Fall to Revolution in Damp Season Opener

YORK, Pa. - Despite a solid showing from the bullpen, the High Point Rockers fell to the York Revolution on Opening Day, 5-2.

Originally scheduled for Friday night, the 2021 season began under overcast skies Saturday at PeoplesBank Park. The Revolution got to Rockers' starter Craig Stem in the first inning, hitting four singles and a double by Rashad Crawford to build a 5-0 lead. Stem (0-1) would work in and out of trouble the rest of the game, allowing eight hits and five earned runs in three innings, while walking three and striking out three.

The score stayed 5-0 until the top of the sixth when Rockers' centerfielder Cesar Trejo led off with a single. After a fly out and a pair of walks, the Revolution (1-0) went to the bullpen and called on reliever Alberto Rodriguez to replace starter Alex Sanabia (1-0). Michael Russell greeted Rodriguez with a double that scored a pair of runs to cut the High Point (0-1) deficit to 5-2. But a trio of York Relievers held the Rockers scoreless in the final three innings to secure the Revolution victory, with Jim Fuller recording the save.

Trejo recorded a multi-hit game in his Rockers' debut, but it was another Rockers' newcomer who made team history. As a result of the double-hook rule instituted by the ALPB for 2021 (stating that a team may only use the designated hitter so long as the starting pitcher remains in the game), reliever Ryan Chaffee became the first pitcher in Rockers' team history to record an at bat. Chaffee struck out in the top of the fifth inning.

The Rockers bullpen seemed to be an obvious strength of the team in spring training, and they wasted no time proving that assumption correct. Following Stem's outing, manager Jamie Keefe called on Chaffee, Kyle Halbohn, Cooper Casad, Isaac Sanchez, and Brian Clark combined to allow just two hits in five innings while striking out six (three by Chaffee in his sole inning of work).

The Rockers and Revolution return to action Snday in a doubleheader, as a result of Friday night's rainout. The Rockers will send Luke Westphal to the mound in game one and Ricky Knapp gets the ball in game two, while the Revolution counter with righty Duke von Schamann and lefty Austin Nicely. Game one of the first of the two seven inning doubleheaders is schedule for 2 P.M. and can be viewed on YouTube by searching "York Revolution".

The Rockers begin their home slate for 2021 on Tuesday, June 1 against the Lancaster Barnstormers at 7:05 P.M. Tickets for that game, as well as the rest of the June home schedule, can be purchased online at www.highpointrockers.com.

