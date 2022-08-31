Barnstormers Rout Ducks, 12-3

Andretty Cordero rapped out three hits and drove in three runs to lead a 16-hit attack as the Lancaster Barnstormers drilled the Long Island Ducks, 12-3, in the middle game of a three-game series.

The win kept the Barnstormers four games ahead of Southern Maryland in the North Division race and also extended the wild cards leads over High Point to 1 1/2 games and Kentucky to three.

Trace Loehr gave the Barnstormers a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the second off emergency starter Rafael Monsion (0-1), but it was in the top of the third when Lancaster took control. Melvin Mercedes led off with a bloop single to center, and Trayvon Robinson followed with a bunt single. Cordero ripped a double inside the bag at third to drive in his franchise record 104th run of the season. Colton Shaver made it 3-0 with a sacrifice fly. Anderson Feliz walked before Chris Proctor ripped a two-run triple down the right field line for a 5-0 lead. Anthony Peroni capped the scoring with a double to left.

Long Island scored all three of its runs off starter Brooks Hall (4-1) in the bottom of the third. Anfernee Seymour tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by L.J. Mazzilli. After Alejandro de Aza flied out for the second out of the inning, Deibinson Romero and Jose Sermo singled. Carlos Castro belted a long double to left center.

The Ducks managed only two hits the rest of the night.

Colton Shaver blasted a two-run triple to left center in the sixth to stretch the lead to 8-3. In the top of the seventh, Trayvon Robinson hit the chalk behind third base with an RBI double, and Cordero followed with a two-run single to right for an 11-3 lead. Lancaster's final run scored on a single by Jacob Barfield in the top of the eighth.

Oscar De La Cruz (9-2) will make the start for the Barnstormers on Thursday against Joe Iorio (9-4). Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube channel, starting at 6:30.

NOTES: Cordero's 106 RBI place him among the top ten seasons in Atlantic League history, but he trails Lexington's Courtney Hawkins this year...He also had 162 hits, 12 from the franchise record and 27 from the league mark...Lancaster's bullpen has allowed only two runs in the last 20 innings...The Barnstormers struck out 10 opposing batters for the 50th time.

