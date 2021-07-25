Barnstormers Drop Series Finale

Tillman Pugh slugged a two-run homer, and Jordan Pacheco added a solo shot early Sunday evening as the Lexington Legends captured the rubber game of a three-game series from the Lancaster Barnstormers, 9-3, at Lexington Legends Ballpark.

Earlier in the day, the Barnstormers had been eliminated from first half title contention when the Long Island Ducks won their 12th straight.

Pugh's 11th homer of the season, a drive down the left field line followed a throwing error on a Derek Reddy grounder to shortstop.

Pacheco made it 3-0 with a leadoff line drive homer that barely cleared the boards in left. Nile Ball (0-2) also allowed a double by Jake Romanski and Reddy's single to left center as the Legends lead grew to 4-0.

Lancaster fought back in the fifth, finally able to get on the board against lefty Henry Owens. The lefty walked Cleuluis Rondon and Caleb Gindl to start the inning. Trayvon Robinson grounded into a force and stole second. Alejandro De Aza drove home one with a ground out, and Devon Torrence drilled a single into right center off reliever Austin Adams.

Lexington salted the game away with a five-run sixth frame that included three walks, two errors, and two extra base hits.

The Barnstormers open a three-game series on Tuesday at 6:05. Lancaster will send Francisco Mendoza (0-2) to the mound against right-hander Junior Figueroa (1-2).

NOTES: Kelly Dugan has hit for the cycle in his final six at bats over two games...Lancaster finished the season, 1-5, at Lexington.

