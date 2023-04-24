Barnstormers Down York In Spring Tuneup

April 24, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







Save for a couple of long balls, the Lancaster pitching staff turned in a strong performance on Monday afternoon as the Barnstormers defeated the York Revolution, 7-3, in an exhibition game at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Lancaster is 3-1-1 overall on the spring schedule, including a 2-1 mark against Atlantic League foes.

Brandyn Sittinger fired the first 3 1/3 innings of the Monday game, yielding two hits while walking two and striking out five. He turned the ball over to Hunter Waldis, who surrendered a homer to Jalen Miller before throwing hitless baseball for the next 1 2/3. Andrew Lee, Brian Marconi and Mike Adams tossed a scoreless inning apiece before Eddy Tavarez surrendered a leadoff homer to Alexis Pantoja in the ninth inning.

York managed only five hits altogether. Lancaster pitching walked four and hit one while striking out 13 Revs batters for the day.

Trace Loehr got the Barnstormers on the board with a bases loaded single punched into left, scoring two. Jose Felix followed with a slow grounder to third that enable Jake Hoover to score with the third run of the inning.

The Barnstormers extended the lead with a two-out surge in the bottom of the third. Kelly Dugan ignited the rally with a double into the right field corner. Ariel Sandoval beat out a slow roller to the hole at shortstop. Joseph Carpenter continued his torrid spring with a bloop single to center for a 4-0 lead, and Trayvon Robinson capped the inning with a long two-run double off Jorge Martinez.

York hurlers retired the next 13 before Felix cracked a long homer to lead off the eighth for the Barnstormers. It was Felix' second long ball against the Revs in the exhibition season.

The Barnstormers wrap up their pre-season schedule with the California Dogecoin Tuesday afternoon at 1:00. They will travel to Southern Maryland on Friday to begin the regular season at 6:30. The game can be viewed on FloSports.

