Frederick Adds Four-Time All Star

Frederick, MD - The new soon-to-be-named Frederick Atlantic League Professional Baseball (ALPB) Club is excited to announce the signing of veteran infielder, Starlin Castro.

Castro, 33, is a 12-year Major League Baseball (MLB) veteran, spending time with the Cubs, Yankees, Marlins, and Nationals. Across his career, Castro has been selected to four MLB All-Star teams, in 2017, 2014, 2012, and 2011.

Castro began his career with the Cubs, where he homered in his first at-bat in the MLB, and set the record for most RBIs in a Major League debut with six. In 2011, he led the National League with 207 hits, becoming the youngest player in history to achieve this recognition.

Initially signing with the Cubs in 2006, Castro was immediately regarded as one of the top prospects in all of baseball. In 2009, he was named to the All-Star Futures Game for the World Team. That same year, he was also named the All-Star Game MVP for the Florida State League, going four-for-four with an inside the park home run.

Across his MLB career, Castro is a .280 hitter who has compiled 1,722 hits and hit 138 home runs.

"In addition to his impressive track record on the field, Starlin brings Major League Baseball experience to the Frederick ALPB team," said Greg Baroni, CEO and Managing Partner, Attain Sports and Entertainment. "Given our current roster plus the addition of Starlin, we're anticipating a strong season in Frederick. I'm looking forward to watching some great baseball alongside our fans as we debut our new ALPB team with top quality players."

"We are excited to add Starlin to our Frederick lineup in the coming weeks," said manager Mark Minicozzi. "The fact that a four-time MLB All-Star chose to continue his playing career with our Frederick Atlantic League team speaks volumes of what the Spire City and Atlantic League have to offer in attracting MLB caliber talent."

