Barnstormers Blank LBC in Spring Opener

April 17, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release





Joey Terdoslavich belted a three-run homer in the bottom of the first, leading the Lancaster Barnstormers to a 12-0 victory over the Lancaster Bible College Chargers in the 'Stormers first exhibition game of the spring.

Terdoslavich, a former Atlanta Brave, reached Chargers starter Dan Zimmerman for a blast over the picnic tents in right field, following walks to Darian Sandford and Caleb Gindl.

Zach Shank contributed a pair of doubles for the Barnstormers while Parker Morin and Dan Gamache had two singles apiece.

Six Barnstormers pitchers combined to check the Chargers without a hit in their eight innings of work. The lone Lancaster Bible runner came on a two-out walk issued by Scott Shuman to Mike Van Dame in the third inning.

The Barnstormers continue their exhibition schedule on Thursday afternoon against the York Revolution at 2:00 at People's Bank Park.

