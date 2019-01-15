Barnstormers Annual Job Fair February 20

January 15, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release





The Lancaster Barnstormers are looking for roughly 150 friendly faces. That is the number of part-time employees that it will take to stage the 15th season of exciting Atlantic League baseball at Clipper Magazine Stadium, beginning in April.

The Lancaster Barnstormers will host their annual job fair, in conjunction with Legends Hospitality Management on Wednesday, February 20 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. The job fair will be held in the Bobby Rahal Lexus LC and Lexus RX Suites of Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Both the Barnstormers and Legends are seeking outgoing and enthusiastic community members who will be brought on board to fill their game-day positions. Available positions include ticket takers/sellers, parking attendants, ushers, bat boys/girls, Fun Patrol, grounds crew, game production, suite attendants, concession stand supervisors/managers, cashiers, servers, cooks and more!

Job seekers must be at least 16 years of age and have appropriate working papers if they are under the age of 18. Applicants are asked to bring ID and all other paperwork to establish eligibility to work.

Customer service experience is preferred but not essential. Employees must be available to work nights and weekends from April through September. Candidates may also be required to pass a pre-employment background check and drug screening.

"A friendly, professional game day staff is crucial to the fan experience at the ballpark," said Barnstormers Senior Staffing Coordinator, Lori Krchnar. "That extra smile, that person going out of his or her way to help, makes a fun night at the ballpark even more special. Those are the people we are looking for."

The Barnstormers home opener is scheduled for Friday, April 26th at 7:00 p.m. when they host the High Point Rockers. Become a part of the Barnstormers team this season!

2019 Auditions - National Anthem

Park City Center

Would YOU like to perform the National Anthem at Clipper Magazine Stadium?

National Anthem Auditions will be held Saturday, February 2nd at Park City Center. Those auditioning may request a time slot of 11am-12pm, 12pm-1pm or 1pm-2pm. Registration and Check-in will begin at 10am.

Please pre-register for an assigned time for this event!

YOUTH COACHES CLINIC

FREE TO ALL LANCASTER COUNTY AREA COACHES

The Youth Coaches Clinic will be held at Clipper Magazine Stadium, home of the Lancaster Barnstormers, on Saturday, February 9th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m., and the clinic starts at 9:30 a.m.

Conducted in a classroom-style, lecture-based format, instructors will take turns speaking to local youth coaches on their area of expertise, touching on points such as the best skill drills and what to prioritize for different age groups.

A coach's greatest reward is watching youth leave the field better players and better people. This is an opportunity for coaches to improve their coaching skills, implement fresh ideas into your practices and build relationships with fellow coaches.

The clinic is free to Lancaster County area youth coaches.

