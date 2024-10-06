Barnstormers Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

October 6, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have finalized their coaching staff for the 2025 season, General Manager Juli Pettit announced today.

Returning for his fourth year as Head Coach of the Iowa Barnstormers, Dave Mogensen brings a multitude of coaching experience on all levels to the organization. Mogensen joined the Iowa Barnstormers with a clear understanding of what the organization is looking to achieve both on and off the field.

"Although we have seen many ups and downs, the organization has been moving in the right direction and Coach Mogensen is a crucial piece of our puzzle," said General Manager Juli Pettit. "He cares about the Iowa Barnstormers history, the fans, and the Des Moines community. 2025 is a new season and I look forward to what's to come."

In his three seasons leading the Barnstormers, Coach Mogensen has seen both highs and lows. Going into the 2025 season, Mogensen has his sights set on getting the Barnstormers back on track.

"The 2025 season comes to us as a coaching staff with great expectations," said Head Coach Dave Mogensen." The message is loud and clear to me, my staff, and to our 2025 players. Back-to-back seasons without playoffs is not acceptable."

Donald Burrell is returning to the team for his second season as Assistant Head Coach. Burrell brings years of coaching experience to the team, having coached in the CFL between 1988-2020. Burrell also coached in the Fan Controlled Football League (FCF) in 2022.

Payton Haynes also returns for his second season as the Offensive Assistant. Before joining the Barnstormers staff, Coach Haynes served as the running backs coach at William Penn University and Offensive Coordinator at Luther College.

New to the Iowa Barnstormers coaching staff is Offensive and Defensive Line Coach Derizette "DC" Cropp. DC brings both playing and coaching experience with him, including a stint wearing our very own goggles in 2008. Since his time playing indoor ball, Cropp has been involved in coaching high school football across the greater Des Moines area.

PJ Hedrington is also joining the Barnstormers for his first season as the Senior Defensive Analyst. Local to Des Moines, Coach Hedrington currently serves as the Defensive Analyst at Drake University and teaches Physical Education at Roosevelt High School.

Dave Auwerda returns for his fourth season as Senior Offensive Analyst and Logan Foster as Director of Player Personnel.

With a tumultuous two seasons behind the Barnstormers, the team looks forward to a fresh start in 2025. Coach Mogensen has pulled inspiration from a quote by General George Patton in which he says, "the test of success is not what you do when you are on top, but rather how high you bounce back when you hit the bottom."

"Our football office has embraced that mantra and has been working diligently since we got off the plane from Frisco last July," said Mogensen. "Over the coming months we will get to reveal some of that work in our roster announcements, but today we get a look at our 2025 coaching staff. I believe this group of coaches will push our players and get them to play their best possible football each week. We have an experienced group of coaches, many with local ties all committed to getting this organization back to the playoffs this spring."

