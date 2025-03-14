Barnstormers Add DB to Camp Roster

March 14, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed defensive back Larry Walker, Jr. to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Walker (5'9, 195, Albany) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie Indoor Football League (IFL) season. Collegiately, Walker attended the University of Albany for five years. During his time with the Great Danes, Walker appeared in 51 games collecting 185 total tackles, two interceptions, one touchdown, 3.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

"We ended up needing an additional DB and Larry was top guy available on our board," said Coach Mogensen. "He was a four year starter at the FCS level with numerous accolades. We think he can play numerous spots in the defensive backfield for us and is a great addition."

Walker, Jr. will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp effective immediately.

