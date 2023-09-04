Bark in the Park, Dog Bowl and Fanny Pack Giveaways, Fireworks and Two Matinee Games Highlight Penultimate Homestand

The Albuquerque Isotopes begin their penultimate homestand tomorrow at 6:35 pm with the first game of a six-game set against the Reno Aces, affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. There are only 12 home games remaining in the schedule, so stop by RGCU Field at Isotopes Park to catch some baseball before the season ends Sept. 24! Outlined day-by-day, here's the lineup of special events taking place over the homestand:

This Friday, Sept. 8

Little League Night and Banner Parade

Early gates: RGCU Field opens at 5:00 pm for 6:35 pm first pitch

Post-Game Fireworks, presented by US Bank (weather permitting)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Saturday, Sept. 9

Matinee game: First pitch scheduled for 12:05 pm with gates opening at 11:00 am

First Responders Day

Clear Fanny Pack giveaway, courtesy of AARP (first 3,000 fans)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Sunday, Sept. 10

Matinee game: First pitch scheduled for 1:35 pm with gates opening at 12:30 pm

Bark in the Park, presented by Simparica TRIO & Dasuquin ESM

Dog Bowl giveaway, courtesy of Dr. Greg LoPour - Official Dentist of the Isotopes (first 2,000 fans)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

All In Autographs Isotopes player autograph session (approximately 12:30-12:50 pm)

Ticket Availability

Tickets are still available for every game this homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office which opens at 10:00 am Monday- Sunday.

