Jake McCarthy Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week

RENO, Nev. - During the week of Burning Man in Northern Nevada, it's understandable that a Reno Aces player would have a scorching-hot week at the plate as Minor League Baseball recognized outfielder Jake McCarthy's efforts by naming him Pacific Coast League Player of the Week on Monday.

McCarthy, 26, collected base hits and scored at least one run in all six games played last week in the Aces 4-2 series win over the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. He is batting .422 (19-for-45) amid a nine-game hitting streak, which began on August 25th.

The University of Virginia product produced a .438 batting average with a PCL-leading 14 hits and 10 runs scored during the week. Seven of his 14 base knocks went for extra bases (5 doubles, 1 triple, and 1 home run) while he pocketed six RBI and a pair of stolen bases.

The Scranton, Pennsylvania native is the fourth Aces player to earn PCL Player of the Week honors this season, joining Dominic Fletcher (August), Dominic Canzone (July), and Tristin English (May).

Reno will travel to the Land of Enchantment to square off against the Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in a six-game series beginning on Tuesday, September 5th, with game one's first pitch set for 5:35 p.m. PT.

The Aces return to Greater Nevada Field for the final homestand of the 2023 campaign on Tuesday, September 12th, as they host the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, for a six-game series.

