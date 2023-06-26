Barbosa Dominates After 5-Run 4th As Fresno Bamboozles Modesto 7-2

Modesto, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (39-30, 3-0) conquered the Modesto Nuts (34-35, 0-3) 7-2 Sunday evening from John Thurman Field. Fresno improved to 16-4 in their last 20 contests and won their fifth consecutive road game (season-long). The Grizzlies also won their eighth straight Sunday game, dating back to April 30.

The Nuts took a 2-0 lead in the second thanks to a pair of hits. Curtis Washington Jr. scored Miguel Perez with a single to left. Then, Washington Jr. waltzed home on a Michael Arroyo RBI triple. Modesto's offense went quiet after that. Freuddy Batista picked up two hits and Arroyo smashed a double.

The early deficit didn't faze the Grizzlies, as they scored seven unanswered runs. Fresno put up a five-spot in the fourth, their biggest fourth inning this year. Jamari Baylor tied the game at two with a single to center. Then, Jesus Bugarin rocketed a two-run missile to left, his fifth homer of the year. Kody Huff wrapped up the fun frame when he reached and raced home on a pair of errors. The Grizzlies added a Ryan Ritter sacrifice fly in the seventh and a Huff solo shot to center in the eighth. It was Huff's third wallop of 2023.

Fresno starter Jackson Cox battled traffic all night, lasting three innings. Cox allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while fanning three. Carson Skipper struck out two in a bridge inning to Gabriel Barbosa. The Brazilian native was lights out, tying his career-high with five scoreless frames. Barbosa (5-3, win) permitted three hits and no walks while punching out nine, the most by a Grizzlies reliever this year. Overall, the trio of arms struck out 14.

Nuts' ace Michael Morales (4-3) suffered the decision despite eight strikeouts over six innings of work. The clubs are off for two days with Fresno heading to Stockton for a six-game series.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Gabriel Barbosa (5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K)

- DH Kody Huff (2-4, HR, RBI, 2 R)

- CF Jesus Bugarin (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- 2B Jamari Baylor (1-4, 2 RBI, R)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- SS Michael Arroyo (2-5, 3B, 2B, RBI)

- CF Curtis Washington Jr. (1-4, RBI, R)

- C Freuddy Batista (2-4)

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The Grizzlies improved to 8-0 when Jackson Cox starts and Gabriel Barbosa relieves. Barbosa is 5-0 with one save and a 2.67 ERA since joining the bullpen (30.1 IP, 3 BB, 30 K).

