Inland Empire Shuts out the Rawhide

San Bernardino, CA - Inland Empire 66ers shut out the Rawhide 8-0 in the series finale. This marks the sixth time the Rawhide have been shut out.

The eight 66ers runs scored in the first four innings of the ballgame. Yoscar Pimentel, the Rawhide starter, gave up seven runs in three innings off seven hits and three walks. He took his first loss of the year. Josh Swales relieved him in the fourth and allowed one run off two hits and a walk.

The rest of the Rawhide bullpen was lights out. Emailin Montilla, Brock Jones, and Alfred Morillo combined to pitch four scoreless innings while striking out five batters.

The Rawhide bats only pulled together five hits in the contest. Anderdson Rojas, Christian Cerda, and Kristian Robinson each had one hit while Raquelmin Cabral had two hits.

The Rawhide have two off days before starting a six-game series in Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday.

