Bangers ONLY.: USL Championship Goal of the Week: Week 23 Nominees
August 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Long-range strikes dominated the past week in the USL Championship! Cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL Championship Fans' Choice Goal of the Week, presented by SELECT, below. Voting runs through Thursday, Aug. 14 at 12 p.m. ET.
Check out the United Soccer League Championship Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 11, 2025
- Marcos Cerato Nominated for USL Championship Goal of the Week - FC Tulsa
- Top United States U-16 Defender Tyson Espy Signs with Orange County SC - Orange County SC
- Da'vian Kimbrough Leads Mexico's U15s to Concacaf Championship - Sacramento Republic FC
- Orange County SC Brings Home a Point from Pittsburgh - Orange County SC
- Key Takeaways from Roots' 1-2 Loss at Home to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Oakland Roots
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.