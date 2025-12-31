Baltimore Blast vs. Utica City FC - 12.31.25

Published on December 31, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Baltimore Blast YouTube Video







Baltimore Blast take on Utica City FC live from the Adirondack Bank Center.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.