Ballpark Digest Recognizes Segra Stadium as a "Ballpark of the Decade"

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Class A Advanced MiLB affiliate of the Houston Astros, are pleased to announce that Ballpark Digest has recognized Segra Stadium as the High-A Ballpark of the Decade (2010-2019).

Consideration for the recognition was established by the following criteria:

The ballpark's design, combining both state-of-the-art with a positive gameday experience

The ballpark's behind the scenes functionality - player spaces, concessions, front office, etc

The ballpark's impact on its community, both economic and social

According to Ballpark Digest, "For a ballpark to truly succeed, there must be more than just an economic payoff. They need to also advance the art of lifting fan expectations, giving them a good reason to return for future games. At the end of the day, the best ballparks are today's public squares, providing a sense of community in an era where community seems to be in short supply."

In referencing Segra Stadium, Ballpark Digest highlighted the stadium's ability to attract visitors from nearby Fort Bragg while simultaneously focusing on the advancement of Fayetteville's historic downtown

"The presence of nearby Fort Bragg - the world's largest military installation, with over 50,000 active duty personnel on base - means that any endeavor like Minor League Baseball needs to have some sort of military component. But not be totally geared to the military: city officials see Segra Stadium as an investment in downtown Fayetteville's future, a gateway to the city and part of a larger development initiative. It's a marriage of the traditional with the modern."

"The greatest contributor to Segra Stadium's success is the level of commitment from local leadership," said Mark Zarthar, President of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. "The City of Fayetteville and Prince Charles Holdings committed not only to a state-of-the-art ballpark but several neighboring developments in Fayetteville's historic downtown. This vision will generate economic and social impact for decades to come."

Groundbreaking for Segra Stadium was on August 21st, 2017, and Opening Day was held on April 18th, 2019 in front of a sell-out crowd of 6,196. It only took 35 home games to surpass the previous attendance record for professional baseball in Fayetteville (121,051; Fayetteville Generals) and the Woodpeckers would go on to welcome 254,200 fans over the course of the Inaugural Season.

As a year-round mixed-use venue Segra Stadium will not remain quiet during the offseason. Upcoming events include:

10/12: Pecktoberfest

The spirit of Bavaria will be in the air at Segra Stadium with a wide variety of local craft breweries and special German selections. Pecktoberfest will feature fun activities geared for everyone including LIVE MUSIC, cornhole, inflatables, kids zone and special discounts in the team store, the Birds Nest.

10/25 - 10/27: The All-American Jazz Festival

This Festival will unite Fayetteville's community to a musical genre that has used the American experience as its voice - Jazz! By showcasing international recording artist and local Jazz artists, as well as a Youth Showcase and Workshops, the event will provide a unique experience for everyone to meet and connect around this culturally important musical art form.

11/2: The Fayetteville Fall Classic

The Inaugural Fayetteville Fall Classic pairs two powerhouse Carolina Baseball programs (Duke vs Coastal Carolina) in 14 innings of exciting baseball. But this is more than a baseball game. It is a Segra Stadium tailgate featuring baseball on the field, college football on the TV's, cold beer at Healy's Bar, and an opportunity to enjoy the beautiful fall weather.

11/9: Heroes Homecoming Fall Festival

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers welcome Veterans, their families and the Fayetteville community to Segra Stadium following the Heroes Homecoming Veterans Day Parade! The Fall Festival is free to attend and will include activities geared for everyone including cornhole, pumpkin painting, kids zone, face painting, hayrides, batting practice in the Woodpeckers batting cages and special discounts in the team store, the Birds Nest.

Segra Stadium is also available for private events such as company parties, meetings, weddings and more.

The full Ballpark Digest "Ballparks of the Decade" article can be found online here: https://ballparkdigest.com/2019/10/01/presenting-the-ballparks-of-the-decade/

A full list of upcoming events can be found here: https://www.milb.com/fayetteville/community/specialevents

