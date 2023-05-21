Ballers Take Third Win of Last Four Games with Mudcats Saturday Night

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Finding success from a pitching staff that allowed no walks and a pair of well-timed RBI singles, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers earned their third win in their last four games against the Carolina Mudcats, 3-2, Saturday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

RHP Peyton Pallette tossed four clean innings on the mound, allowing one run on three hits, striking out three. In two appearances in 2023 for Pallette against the Mudcats, the righty has yet to allow an earned run and has seven strikeouts in 7.2 innings. RHP Manuel Veloz (W, 3-0) picked up his third win out of the bullpen, striking out three, allowing three hits, allowing an unearned run in four innings.

Tim Elko drove in the first run of the night in the bottom of the first with an RBI groundout, allowing Jordan Sprinkle to cross the plate and put the Ballers on top 1-0.

The Mudcats evened the game in the top of the second on a Jheremy Vargas RBI double, scoring Jesus Chirinos and tying the matchup at 1-1.

Kannapolis took their second lead of the evening in a back-and-forth game on a Logan Glass RBI single, scoring Jacob Burke and putting the Ballers back in front at 2-1.

An error from Elko with baserunners on in the top of fifth handed Carolina another run and tied the game at 2-2, with Luis Lara crossing the plate.

The momentum shifted back to the Cannon Ballers in the bottom of the seventh, when Jordan Sprinkle singled with a soft fly ball to center field, scoring Logan Glass and putting the Ballers back on top 3-2.

Sunday's series finale is Dino Day at Atrium Health Ballpark, with first pitch slated for 1:00 p.m. RHP Drew McDaniel (2-2, 3.75 ERA) will face off against Carolina's RHP Yujanyer Herrera (1-1, 3.47 ERA) on the mound in the series-deciding contest.

Fans can purchase tickets for Sunday's game or any remaining home games at kcballers.com or at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark.

