GreenJackets Swept Aside by Pelicans in Saturday Doubleheader

May 21, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







Myrtle Beach, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves) lost both games in Saturday's doubleheader to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs). Augusta (18-20) was one-hit in the first game and held to four base knocks in the second game as the Pelicans (19-19) coasted to 3-1 and 6-3 victories.

Adam Shoemaker (L, 0-2), the #27 overall prospect in the Braves organization, got the start for Augusta in game 1. After giving up a run on a wild pitch in the first, Shoemaker would balk home two more runs in the fourth. He would be replaced by Tyree Thompson, who extended his scoreless streak to 6.0 innings with two stellar frames of relief work. On offense, the GreenJackets were no-hit through the first five innings of the game by Pelicans starter Nick Hull, who struck out eight on the day. Ambioris Tavarez tripled in the top of the sixth to bring home a run and break up the no-hitter, but that would be the only hit they would record in the first game.

In the second game, the GreenJackets got on the board in the top of the first courtesy of a Bryson Worrell RBI single. However, the Pelicans tied it up in the bottom of the inning with a sacrifice fly off of Augusta starter Samuel Strickland. The GreenJackets retook the lead in the second inning on an Ethan Workinger fielder's choice, but a two-run home run for the Pelicans off of Landon Harper (L, 3-2) in the bottom of the third gave the home side a 3-2 lead. Augusta tied it up in the sixth on an RBI hit-by-pitch for Jair Casanova, but four hits for the Pelicans in the bottom of the inning would drive home three runs to make it 6-3.

The GreenJackets are now 1-7 in double-header games this season, accounting for more than a third of their losses on the year. The sweep means the seven-game series is tied at three wins apiece, setting up a winner-take-all finale tomorrow evening.

The GreenJackets return to SRP Park for six games against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox) beginning Tuesday, May 23rd! For tickets, information on promotions, and more, visit greenjacketsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.