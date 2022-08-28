Bailey, Adams Help Spikes Smash Way to 6-3 Win over Crosscutters

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Dawson Bailey recorded his second four-hit game of the weekend and Colin Adams delivered a double and a triple as he knocked in two runs, with both helping the State College Spikes draw to within a game of the Williamsport Crosscutters thanks to a 6-3 win over Williamsport on Sunday afternoon at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The Spikes (20-14) and Crosscutters (20-12) will not meet again in the 2022 MLB Draft League regular season but will monitor each other over the last six games. State College will host Mahoning Valley and Trenton for three games apiece starting on Tuesday, while Williamsport hosts Trenton for a three-game set, then heads to Frederick for their last three games of the regular season next weekend.

The team with the better record at the end of the regular season will head to Monongalia County Ballpark on Tuesday, September 6 to face the first-half champion West Virginia Black Bears in the MLB Draft League Championship Game.

Bailey contributed two singles and two doubles, increasing his season total to 14 in the latter category. The Niagara product still tops the MLB Draft League in doubles for the second half and produced his quartet of hits two days after a 4-for-5 game in Williamsport on Friday.

Adams, who was a late entry into Sunday's lineup, produced the Spikes' (20-14) first run with his double to left-center field in the fourth inning. The LIU product the followed by swatting a ball off the left-field wall and legging out his second triple of the season to bring in a run in the fifth.

Spikes starter Brendan Knoll (2-3) was tenacious on the mound, holding the Crosscutters off the board for the first four innings. Knoll kept posting zeroes despite the leadoff man reaching base in each frame and Williamsport collecting a total of five hits, including three doubles.

State College broke through for two runs in the fourth to take the lead on Adams's triple and Nick Gile's sacrifice fly, but Williamsport responded by tying the game on E.J. Taylor's two-run single to left-center field in the fifth.

The Spikes then took a lead they would not relinquish by scoring four runs in the fifth, three of them with two outs. Trent Taylor brought in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly to right field, followed by an RBI single from Devin Buckner, an RBI double from Brock Reller and Adams's triple.

Williamsport scored another run on a bases-loaded walk in the eighth, but Tristen Hudson (7) ended the threat by striking out Taylor and forcing Travis Holt to ground out before allowing just one walk in a scoreless ninth to notch the save.

Knoll allowed a total of two runs on eight hits and two walks, one of them intentional, while striking out six batters over five innings for the win.

Williamsport starter Blair Frederick (3-1) took the loss after yielding six runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three batters over five innings.

Taylor Jackson also posted four hits for Williamsport, including a double.

After an off day on Monday, the Spikes start their series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers with a 6:35 p.m. matchup on Tuesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Right-hander Louis Davenport III (2-0), who posted a Spikes record-tying 12 strikeouts two weeks ago and followed it up with nine more strikeouts over six one-run innings last Tuesday, makes his third straight start against the Scrappers. Mahoning Valley has not yet named its starting pitcher for the series opener.

