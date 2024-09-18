Baez Selected as Florida State League All Star

September 18, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Minor League Baseball announced today the All Star teams for the three leagues that make up the Single-A classification. St. Lucie Mets infielder Jesus Baez was named the All Star third baseman for the Florida State League.

Baez played in 64 games for St. Lucie and slashed .262/.338/.444 with a .782 OPS. He hit 10 home runs, 14 doubles and one triple. Baez drove in 39 runs and scored 40 runs. He stole eight bases without getting caught.

Baez produced a 17-game hitting streak from April 28-May 17. It was the longest hitting streak by a Met since Michael Paez's 18-game streak in 2018.

Baez was promoted to High-A Brooklyn on June 24th. He played eight games for the Cyclones before suffering an injury that cut his season short.

Baez, 19, was signed by the Mets as an international free agent from the Dominican Republic in 2022. He ranks as the Mets' No. 14 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

