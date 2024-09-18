Trio of Threshers Named Florida State League All-Stars

Three members of the Clearwater Threshers earned a nomination to the Florida State League All-Stars. Infielder Devin Saltiban, Outfielder Jordan Viars, and Right-Handed Pitcher George Klassen were the Three who earned a spot on the All-Star Team. All three were on the Thresher's Opening Day roster, with Saltiban remaining a Thresher for the entire season and playoffs.

Devin Saltiban was a fixture in the Threshers' starting lineup all season and served as the Threshers cleanup hitter in both playoff games in the FSL Division Series. The 2023 third-rounder finished the regular season on the leaderboards of almost every hitting category, topping out at third in home runs (17) runs scored (68), and OPS (.774). He also finished tenth in batting average (.237) and RBIs (53) and led the Threshers with 22 steals in 24 chances. He was consistent at the plate all season, reaching base in ten consecutive games two separate times, including a streak of 13 in May and June. He recorded the second-longest hit streak of the Threshers season in August, hitting safely in seven consecutive games during the Threshers 12-game homestand in the middle of the month.

Jordan Viars began the season as a Thresher for the second straight year and quickly surpassed his 2023 season when he returned in 2024. He played 64 games with the Threshers before his July callup to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, and left as Clearwater's leader in home runs (12) and RBIs (39). He had 57 hits for the Threshers when he was promoted, with 28 knocks going for extra bases. He set career highs in nearly every category, including a slugging percentage of .491, which led the Threshers in 2024. Viars' power was highlighted in a May game against Lakeland, where he hit three home runs, including a grand slam, and drove in a record nine RBIs in a 15-5 win over the Flying Tigers. With a fourth home run later that series, Viars earned the first of his two FSL Player of the Week Awards following his powerful performance. He added two more homers and drove in ten more runs in 27 games in Jersey Shore, finishing the season with 14 long balls and an OPS of .754, Viars' highest since his debut season in the FCL in 2021.

George Klassen may no longer be a Phillie, but he left his mark on the organization when he debuted with the Threshers in April. Klassen was dealt to the Los Angeles Angels for reliever Carlos Estévez at the trade deadline, but the Phillies 2023 sixth-round pick got the second start of the Threshers' season in a 13-2 win over Bradenton. In that game, Klassen's first pro start, he tossed 5.0 shutout innings with nine strikeouts, throwing a no-hitter until the fifth inning. That game was foreshadowing for Klassen's dominance in his short time as a Thresher, allowing just four runs in his first 38.0 pro innings as a Thresher with 57 strikeouts and just 12 walks. He didn't allow an earned run in his first 21.0 innings as a pro, earning the Phillies and Florida State League Pitcher of the Month Award to open the season in April. In nine starts, George allowed multiple runs just once and never struck out fewer than three batters. He earned a call-up to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws in June, and finished the season in Double-A with the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

