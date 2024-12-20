"Back in Black" Willmar Stingers Announce Nate Johnson as Field Manager

December 20, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers are thrilled to announce the hiring of Nate Johnson as the team's new field manager. Johnson, a familiar face to Stingers fans, holds a special place in the organization's history as the first player ever signed by the team and first Stinger to homer during their inaugural season in 2010. Nate also was an assistant coach for the Stingers during the 2015 & 2016 seasons. His journey from player to manager reflects a deep connection to the Stingers and a wealth of baseball experience.

Currently the head coach at Orange Coast College since 2020, Johnson brings a strong track record of leadership and development to the Stingers. During his tenure at Orange Coast, he has been instrumental in shaping competitive teams and mentoring student-athletes. His coaching philosophy and passion for the game align perfectly with the Stingers' commitment to excellence both on and off the field.

As a player, Johnson showcased his talents at Pepperdine University, where he competed with the Waves from 2009 to 2013. Over his collegiate career, he batted .247, recorded 15 home runs, and drove in 78 runs while starting in 135 of 156 games. His dedication and hard work as a player laid the foundation for his transition into a successful coaching career.

Johnson takes over the managerial role from Freddy Smith, who led the Stingers to remarkable success. During Smith's three seasons (2022-2024) his overall regular season record was 143 - 62 resulting in a career .697 Winning Percentage. This success led him to being named Northwoods League Manager of the Year in 2023. Smith's contributions to the team set a high standard, and the Stingers are confident that Johnson's leadership will continue to build on that legacy.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Nate back to the Stingers family," said Stingers General Manager Hunter Rommes. "His history with the team, combined with his extensive coaching experience, makes him the perfect choice to lead the Stingers into the future. Nate embodies the values and spirit of our organization, and we can't wait to see what he brings to the field this season."

Reflecting on his new role, Johnson shared, "I'm super excited to be coming back to Willmar, this time as head coach. I can now say I've done all three things, player, assistant coach, and now a head coach. Willmar holds a special place in my heart. The 3 different summers I've spent out there have been awesome. I have family close by that I'm able to see that I don't normally get to see and I get to see my host family from when I was a player (the Van Burens) and catch up with them. This summer I'm looking forward to carrying on the winning tradition that the Stingers have had and hopefully give both the players and the fans a summer to remember."

For more information on the 2025 season ticket packages, call the Stingers front office at 320-222-2010 to see what seats are currently available, to renew your season tickets, or to upgrade your seats. Seating options are available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The 2025 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from December 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.