MoonDogs Welcome Hitting Coach Sam Tetrault

December 20, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







The Mankato MoonDogs would like to warmly welcome the new hitting coach, Sam Tetrault! Tetrault is joining us for the 2025 season, after being with the Bismarck Larks in 2024 as an assistant coach.

2024 was not Tetrault's first time around a diamond as he is currently working at Mount Marty University as an assistant coach, and previously worked at top JUCO Iowa Western Community College. In his role at Iowa Western, he showed great leadership in primarily working with the outfielders and hitters. He would also oversee the academic performances of the athletes, handle social media accounts, and assist in the daily preparation of practices and camps. Iowa Western was where Tetrault would show off most of his skills, but he was a student manager and bullpen catcher in college at the University of Arizona, a volunteer assistant at Orange County Riptide, and a high school head coach. With all his experience, it helped him climb to where he is now at Mount Marty.

Through the leadership, hard work, and dedication Tetrault possesses, we are excited to have him around the Mankato diamond this summer!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from December 20, 2024

MoonDogs Welcome Hitting Coach Sam Tetrault - Mankato MoonDogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.