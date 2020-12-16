Avista Stadium to Host New Year's Eve Fireworks

SPOKANE, Wash. - Several community partners and businesses are working together to bring festive drive-in New Year's Eve fireworks to Spokane area neighborhoods.

Spokane Indians Baseball Club, City of Spokane Parks & Recreation, Spokane County Parks, Recreation & Golf, and Spokane Public Schools are partnering with several underwriters to bring the community a socially distant New Year's Eve celebration, offering a geographically dispersed drive-in fireworks experience.

Four separate fireworks displays will be offered across the Spokane area at the family-friendly time of 9 P.M. on December 31. People are encouraged to watch from their homes if nearby one of the four designated launch sites, or to view the fireworks drive-in style.

Building on the success of the 4th of July drive-in fireworks this summer, the shows will follow phase 2 guidelines for drive-in movie theaters in coordination with the Governor's Office and Spokane Regional Health District.

The shows are made possible by the generous support of underwriters: Avista, Edward Jones Investments, Great Clips, Gus Johnson Ford, MultiCare, No-Li, Numerica, R'nR RV Dealers, STCU, and Wake Up Call Coffee. Media partners are KHQ/SWX Television, 93.7 FM The Mountain, and The Spokesman-Review.

"Amidst a difficult year, we're pleased to offer a safe way to celebrate the start of 2021," said Garrett Jones, director of City of Spokane Parks & Recreation. "The drive-in fireworks are a joyful and hopeful way to mark the year ahead, and to feel the community spirit together."

"Like most families, we're ready to turn the page and celebrate 2021," said Otto Klein, senior vice president of the Spokane Indians Baseball Club. "Nothing brings a community together like a good fireworks celebration, and we're proud to be a part of this event."

"We can't think of a more positive way to end the year. We are so grateful to be part of this project. Our hope from a County perspective is that the drive-in fireworks displays will provide a safe escape for the entire community to celebrate the new year when we all need it the most," said Doug Chase, Spokane County Parks, Recreation & Golf director.

"Spokane Public Schools is excited to be part of this partnership to provide a safe celebration for our community. We hope this event helps welcome a healthy and happy New Year," said Dr. Adam Swinyard, superintendent of Spokane Public Schools.

Locations

Dwight Merkel Sports Complex (North)

Ferris High School (South)

Avista Stadium (Central)

Plante's Ferry Sports Stadium (Valley)

Time

Fireworks shows will run simultaneously starting at 9 P.M. Parking lots will open at 7:30 P.M. as a safety measure to discourage crowds from gathering all day. After the shows, security will escort cars from the lots and close them.

Limited Parking

Cars will be parked every-other space to foster social distancing, in alignment with phase 2 guidelines for drive-in theaters. Parking will be limited, and we anticipate lots filling quickly after opening at 7:30 P.M. Please have a second or third parking option in mind in case you encounter a full parking lot. Many people will be able to view the fireworks from their nearby homes.

COVID-19 Precautions

In coordination with the Spokane Regional Health District and Governor's Office, phase 2 guidelines for drive-in movie theaters will be followed. Above and beyond requirements, on-site security and parking personnel will help maintain distancing.

COVID-19 protocols for the drive-in fireworks celebration:

Parking lots will open 90 minutes prior to the event to discourage pre-event functions

Vehicles will be parked every-other space to ensure a minimum of 10' distance between each

Guests must remain in their vehicles, except to visit the restroom

Guests must wear a cloth face covering if leaving the vehicle to use the restroom

Signage will be placed at the entrance outlining social distancing guidelines

Security personnel will place a flyer under each vehicle's windshield wiper, facing inward, outlining event-specific COVID safety procedures

Each parking lot will be staffed with licensed security personnel plus two police officers to direct traffic, position vehicles appropriately, and ensure the safety and security of attendees

Event staff and security personnel are required to wear face masks and gloves at all times. Anyone with flu-like symptoms, or who has been in contact with a COVID-19 positive person, should not be working the event.

Portable restrooms equipped with hand sanitizing units will be available at each location and spaced to support distancing.

