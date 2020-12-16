Hillsboro Hops & Baseballism Raise $10K for Charity

Hillsboro, OR. - The Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops) and Baseballism (@Baseballism) have donated $10,000.00 to local non-profit Community Action from the sales of Hops and Baseballism co-branded face masks to help minimize the spread of COVID19.

100% of the profits from the sale of the masks were donated to the non-profit, Community Action . The funds will help struggling families in Washington County stay secure in their homes, keep their lights and heat on and put food on their table.

"This pandemic has been so hard on families who were already struggling to make ends meet," said Community Action Executive Director Kemp Shuey. "To have this amazing support at this time will be a big help."

"It was an honor for the Hops to partner with Baseballism in supporting Community Action in these challenging times," said Hillsboro Hops Managing Owner Mike McMurray. "All three of the involved organizations are firmly committed to making our community stronger by assisting those residents whose needs are the greatest. Thank you Baseballism and Community Action for giving us this opportunity. Of course this effort would not have been successful without the generosity of Hops' fans and supporters. They stepped up once again."

"We were thrilled to be part of this fundraising event with the Hops," said Baseballism CEO Travis Chock. "Despite the hardship that COVID-19 brought to both organizations we knew that rallying around a good cause to help our community was the right thing to do."

