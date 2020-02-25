Austyn Roudebush Named SPHL Player of the Week

February 25, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE, Va. - The Southern Professional Hockey League announced on Tuesday that Rail Yard Dawgs goaltender Austyn Roudebush has been named SPHL Player of the Week. It is the second such honor for Roudebush this season.

Roudebush played in two of Roanoke's three games against the Peoria Rivermen over the weekend and went 1-0-1 with a 1.44 goals against average and .950 save percentage. He faced 60 shots and made 57 saves in his two starts. On Thursday, Roudebush made 33 saves on 35 shots through regulation and overtime and then stopped four of five shootout attempts in Roanoke's 3-2 setback. He then got the nod in net on Friday and made 24 saves on 25 shots in the Dawgs' 5-1 victory.

The Toledo, Ohio native has now appeared in nine games since joining the Rail Yard Dawgs in January and is 3-1-2 with a 2.17 GAA and .928 save percentage. This is his second Player of the Week honor; he and goaltender partner Henry Dill were named co-Players of the Week for January 27-February 2 when the duo combined to make 92 saves on 95 shots over a three-game weekend.

Roanoke will play its next seven games on the road, the first of which will take place on Friday night in Fayetteville. There is a watch party, presented by Bud Light, at Corned Beef and Co. in downtown Roanoke that begins at 6:00 PM. Puck drop at the Crown Coliseum is scheduled for 7:00 PM.

