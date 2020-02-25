Roanoke's Austyn Roudebush Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

February 25, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Austyn Roudebush of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for February 17-23.

Roudebush went 1-0-1 against the first-place Peoria Rivermen, posting a 1.44 goals against average and 0.950 save percentage.

On Thursday, the Toledo, OH native made 33 saves, including 19 in the second period alone, as the Rail Yard Dawgs rallied from a 2-0 deficit before falling to Peoria in a shootout, 3-2. The following night, Roudebush stopped 24 of 25 shots as Roanoke scored four goals in the second period en route to a 5-1 win over the River- men.

Since joining Roanoke on January 16 from Mentor of the FPHL, Roudebush is 3-1-2 with a 2.17 goals against av- erage, 0.928 save percentage and one shutout. Prior to turning pro, Roudebush played four seasons for Adrian College where he helped the Bulldogs capture the 2018 American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) Divi- sion l National Championship, earning tournament MVP honors in the process. That season, Roudebush was also named the ACHA Men's Division 1 Player of the Year as he went 22-0, with a 0.91 goals against average, 0.959 save percentage and eight shutouts.

Also nominated: Russell Jordan, Birmingham (3 gp, 3g, gwg), Travis Jeke, Fayetteville (3 gp, 1g, 2a, +3), Shawn Bates, Huntsville (2 gp, 2g, 1a), Gehrett Sargis, Knoxville (2 gp, 2g, gwg), Dylan Denomme, Macon (3 gp, 3a), Jake Howie, Pensacola (3 gp, 3g, hat trick) and Ryland Pashovitz, Peoria (1-0-0, 1.45 gaa, 0.933 save%)

