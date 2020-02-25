SPHL Announces Suspensions

February 25, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tuesday announced the following suspensions:

Evansville's Zane Jones Evansville's Zane Jones has been suspended one game as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 210, Birmingham at Evansville, played on Sunday, February 23.

Jones was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct under Rule 42, Charging, at 9:17 of the second period.

Jones will miss Evansville's game against Quad City on Friday, February 28.

Huntsville's Sy Nutkevitch Huntsville's Sy Nutkevitch has been suspended one game for an unpenalized kneeing incident in SPHL Game 205, Pensacola at Huntsville, played on Saturday, February 22.

Nutkevitch will miss Huntsville's game against Birmingham on Friday, February 28.

