Austin Spurs to Hold Local Player Tryouts September 7

August 7, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs today announced that they will hold local player tryouts on Saturday, Sept. 7 at St. Michael's Athletic Center (3000 Barton Creek Blvd, Austin, TX 78735). Check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m., and tryouts will take place from 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

The Austin Spurs coaching staff will put players through drills to assess their basketball playing ability and competitiveness. Austin Spurs front office personnel will be scouting and active in the day's activities. Up to three players from the tryout will be eligible to receive an invite to Austin's training camp. Since 2013, 12 players from local tryouts have made the opening-day roster.

Last year's local player tryouts introduced Luke Avdalovic and Yauhen Massalski to the Silver and Black. Avdalovic appeared in 41 games and averaged 3.7 points and 1.5 rebounds in 8.8 minutes. In 27 games, Massalski averaged 4.4 points and 3.7 rebounds in 9.5 minutes. Most recently, Avdalovic and Massalski participated in the NBA 2K25 Summer League for the San Antonio Spurs.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from August 7, 2024

Austin Spurs to Hold Local Player Tryouts September 7 - Austin Spurs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.