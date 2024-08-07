Blue Coats to Hold Open Tryouts Presented by Kinetic in Wilmington, Philadelphia & Dover

August 7, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Delaware Blue Coats News Release







WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats, NBA G League Affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, announced today that the team will host Open Tryouts presented by Kinetic leading up to the 2024-25 season, including the following events:

Saturday, Sept. 7

Chase Fieldhouse (401 Garasches Lane, Wilmington, DE)

9am - noon

Saturday, Sept. 21

The Alan Horwitz "Sixth Man" Center (4250 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA)

9am - noon

Saturday, Sept. 28

Delaware State University (Memorial Hall, 1200 N. DuPont Highway, Dover, DE)

9am - noon

Online registration is open now HERE. Participants are encouraged to register in advance; limited walk-up registration will be available and subject to an additional processing fee. All participants will receive a Blue Coats practice jersey and a family ticket package to a future game. Blue Coats and 76ers coaches and staff will be on-site as talent evaluators.

Players must meet all eligibility standards as defined by the NBA and complete an NBA G League Medical Consent and Authorization, in addition to a Release & Eligibility Form.

The Blue Coats will open the 2024-25 home campaign at Chase Fieldhouse on Saturday, Nov. 9 and seek a fifth consecutive trip to the NBA G League postseason. The complete game schedule is set to be released in the coming weeks.

